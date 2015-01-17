Thousands attend ice carnival in Delmar Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – On a day when the temperature in the St. Louis region is going to be in the 50’s, area residents spent the day at the Ice Carnival in the Delmar Loop of University City. Thousands are expected to attend the weekend event that will feature over 100 ice sculptures, and a frozen buns run.

The event has grown into a huge event over the last 10 years.

Two ice sculptors from "Ice Visions" in Kirkwood start carving the day after New Year's Day have been creating 5 or 6 creations every day to get ready for the loop ice carnival.