Two firefighters injured after fire truck overturns near St. Clair, Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- A fire truck overturned Friday morning in Franklin County sending two firefighters to the hospital. The accident happened around 7:45a.m. in the 1200 block of Old Cove Road.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene.

Around 7:45a.m. authorities say the truck from the St. Clair County Fire Protection District was on its way to a separate accident in the area. While en route, the driver say another car that slide off of the road. In a effort to avoid hitting that vehicle, the driver of the fire truck took his foot off of the gas. As a result, the fire truck swerved, overturned and landed on the side of the road.

Several members of the crew were trapped inside.

Both men suffered minor injuries and one has been released from the hospital.

Two tow-trucks were used to remove the 60,000 pound truck.