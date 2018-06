× Santa’s helpers bring an early Christmas to some children

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Christmas came early to some children in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

Santa made a special stop at the St. Louis Transitional Hope House.

The group, “Santa’s Helpers, Incorporated” has provided gifts to seriously ill and under- resourced children since 1968.

On Christmas morning dozens of Santa’s helpers will be delivering gifts to homes and hospitals in the St. Louis area.