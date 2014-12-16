Person struck & killed on I-44 near St. Clair, MO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KPLR)-MoDOT confirms that a person was struck and killed on eastbound I-44 between St. Clair and Union, MO. For several hours Tuesday morning, all eastbound traffic was diverted to the north service road near mile-marker 242. The incident occurred directly underneath an overpass.

There are reports of a vehicle leaving the scene of the accident.

Police were on the scene for quite some time. The investigation continues.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Judy Hastings of Villa Ridge, Mo.

