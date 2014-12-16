Person struck & killed on I-44 near St. Clair, MO

Posted 10:18 am, December 16, 2014, by , Updated at 02:03PM, December 16, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KPLR)-MoDOT confirms that a person was struck and killed on eastbound I-44 between St. Clair and Union, MO.  For several hours Tuesday morning, all eastbound traffic was diverted to the north service road near mile-marker 242. The incident occurred directly underneath an overpass.

There are reports of a vehicle leaving the scene of the accident.

Police were on the scene for quite some time.  The investigation continues.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Judy Hastings of Villa Ridge, Mo.

Check LIVE traffic conditions here: https://kplr11.com/traffic/