Ferguson Commission meets on SLU campus

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The Ferguson Commission will meet for the third time Monday night.

Tonight’s meeting will look at how smaller municipal courts operate in the St. Louis area, as well as how police conduct traffic stops in certain communities.

At issue are minorities and low-income people disadvantaged by the court system and are they profiled by police officers during traffic stops?

Court fines and fees that lead to outstanding warrants have been one of the issues brought to light by protestors in the wake of the Michael Brown shooting.

Unfair policing leading to traffic stops has also been a hot button issue.

The commission will examine both of those issues tonight.

These commission meetings have gotten off to a rather rocky start, at last week's meeting in south St. Louis, St. Louis city police chief Sam Dotson was heckled and booed. At the first meeting some Ferguson business owners were frustrated that their questions were not being answered.

Tonight’s meeting will be held on the St. Louis University campus from 5 pm to 8:30 pm.