(KPLR) -The California couple recently freed after nearly two years in Qatar is suing the company that sent them there.

Matt and Grace Huang say M-W-H Global failed to provide security or cultural training and then fired Matt Huang in the middle of his legal battle.

The company denies firing Huang, and says it spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the couple's defense.

Speaking on CNN last night, the couple also says the US also didn't act fast enough.