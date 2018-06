A photo shoot for a Christmas card transformed into a marriage proposal. Tyne Owen got his girlfriend’s family to help him propose.

The family got together to take a picture for the holiday card. They posed wearing t-shirts with letters that said, “Merry X-Mas.” Owen creatively rearranged the family for a second photo. This time their shirts spelled, “Marry me?”

By the way, his girlfriend Jamie Sheumak said yes!