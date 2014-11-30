× Man dies after being struck by hammers

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-Police are investigating an overnight homicide in south St. Louis. It happened around 1:15am Sunday on Gravois and Itaska, near Bevo Mill. A man, identified as Zemir Begic, 32, was struck on the head, face, mouth, and abdomen. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

An investigation determined that Begic was in his car when several juveniles came up on foot and began to strike the car. Begic got out and the four suspects began yelling at him and hitting him with hammers. After the assault, the four ran away.

Two were caught and taken into juvenile custody. Police are still searching for two others, a 16-year-old black male and a 15-year-old Hispanic.

People following police orders to stay on sidewalk. One Bosnian says they won't damage neighborhood they built. #Bevo pic.twitter.com/18RAscSYeY — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) December 1, 2014

Another photo of Zemir Begic, 32, victim of fatal hammer attack in #STL. Pictured with wife of six months, Arijiana. pic.twitter.com/TJ8R8eepOY — joelcurrier (@joelcurrier) December 1, 2014