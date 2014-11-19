Go Out for Thanksgiving Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR)-If the thought of preparing/hosting Thanksgiving dinner is not on your list of favorite things to do, here`s some great news! Delicious Thanksgiving dinners will be served at J. Gilbert`s wood-fired steaks and seafood and both locations of Bristol seafood grill. This means you get to enjoy all of your favorite dishes. Dawn Allen, marketing manager with J. Gilbert`s joins us in the kitchen to tell us more.

J.Gilbert's located 17A West County Center, Suite A102, Des Peres, MO

Offering a prix fixe menu from 11am to 8pm on thanksgiving.

Price is adults - $36; children $18 (12 and under).

Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (314) 965-4600

For more information visit: www.jgilberts.com.