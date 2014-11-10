Michael Brown’s parents to discuss racial profiling, human rights at United Nations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI)- Michael Brown’s parents are traveling to Geneva, Switzerland on Monday to discuss racial profiling and human rights at the United Nations. The parents of Trayvon Martin also spoke at the United Nations recently about the same topic. Both Martin and Brown were unarmed when they were shot to death.

Brown’s parents are still waiting for a grand jury to decide if Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson will be charged for shooting their son to death during a confrontation back in August. Ferguson and the St. Louis region are also waiting. Many fear the announcement will spark violence.

Several activists and clergy are offering what they’re calling "De-escalation training" and encouraging people to look for churches where peaceful protests can take place after the announcement.

The Ferguson city council will meet at city hall tonight. There is no doubt that the grand jury decision will be a focus of the meeting.

The trip was organized by an assistant professor at St. Louis University.

There is more information at the following website:

http://fergusontogeneva.org./