Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - The 1-year-old Adam's Smokehouse, a BBQ restaurant in Clifton Heights, was voted "Best Barbecue in St. Louis" by the Riverfront Times.

'Pit Boss' Adam Cupp stopped by just in time for lunch!

ADAM'S SMOKEHOUSE |314-875-9890

Hours: Tuesday 11am-4pm

Wednesday & Thursday 11am-6pm (or until they sell out!)

Friday & Saturday 11am-7pm (or until they sell out!)

Sunday 11am-4pm (or until they sell out!)

For more information visit: adamssmokehouse.com/Home_Page.html