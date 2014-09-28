Cardinal Nation catching Red October fever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) -St. Louis Cardinals fans are celebrating another division championship. The team store started selling merchandise Sunday. The team store at Busch Stadium will stay open Sunday until 8 p.m. and open Monday at 7 a.m.

Fans watching the final regular season game at The Post Sports Bar & Grill in Maplewood feel optimistic about the team's chances in the playoffs even though some have one big concern.

"Facing Clayton Kershaw twice in one series," said one fan. "That's my biggest worry."

The Cardinals will have enough time to set up their pitching rotation the way they want. Adam Wainright did not pitch Sunday. As of Sunday, the first game of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers will be Friday in L.A. Game 2 will be Saturday in L.A. Games 3 and 4 will be Monday and Tuesday, October 6th and 7th in St. Louis. Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday, October 9th in Los Angeles.

The manager of the downtown Caleco's Sports Bar and Grill spent Sunday adjusting work schedules to meet the demands of playoff baseball. One bartender said he was thrilled over the prospect of large crowds on a Monday and Tuesday night.

"It doesn't matter what day of the week the games are," said Jim Barnes. "When it's the playoffs, the crows will be here. We just need to be ready and we are."​

