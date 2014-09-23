Investigators call toddler’s death “suspicious”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - St. Louis County Police are trying to figure out how an 18-month-old girl died Monday night.

This story started in a home at Lord and Duchess off Chambers Road in the Castle Point area.

Investigators are calling this only a 'suspicious death' while they try to piece together the facts of the case.

Police say an autopsy will be done Tuesday and detectives are conducting interviews with family members and others who may have been at the scene.

Around 12:45 a.m. the toddler's mother called authorities hysterical saying something was wrong with her baby. EMS crews rushed the child to an area hospital but she could not be saved.

Marnice Purnell, who lives next door, says the mom ran to her home with the baby in her arms pleading for help. Purnell says the child did not appear to be breathing and that the mother put the baby down and started doing CPR on her right in Purnell`s front yard.

That`s when Purnell says police showed up and started doing CPR as well. Tragically, it was too late.

Purnell says the mother told her that a dresser fell on the little girl but she did not notice any injuries to the child.

Purnell also said she did not believe the mother would do anything to hurt the baby.

St. Louis County Police say the status of the case will not change until autopsy results come back and interviews are completed.

Medical examiner official at suspicious death scene Lord confirms autopsy later today on body of 18 month old girl. pic.twitter.com/tIvkbwzQjY — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) September 23, 2014

County police have part of Lord blocked. Pd: mother called 911 12:45am hysterical saying something wrong with baby. pic.twitter.com/yMwMkuwlaN — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) September 23, 2014

DEVELOPING: Stl county police say they are investigating “suspicious death of an infant” in north county- more when we get it. — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) September 23, 2014

Next door neighbor: mother ran to her with baby in arms asking for help. The next door home is where tree is in pic. pic.twitter.com/5hCZKYEQxt — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) September 23, 2014