ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The fourth and final leg of the Gateway Cup was held Monday afternoon in historic Benton Park.

The technically demanding 1.7 mile course winds around the park and Anheuser-Busch, one of the city's most nostalgic locations.

Named for Missouri's first senator Thomas Hart Benton, the neighborhood has a blend of stately homes and commercial buildings some dating back to the mid-1800’s.