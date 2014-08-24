Boil order issued for portion of west St. Louis County

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Ballwin, Manchester and Town and County in western St. Louis County due to a power outage that has affected the area’s water treatment plant.

Customers in the area are receiving phone calls.

Those affected should bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing.

The boil advisory will be in effect until tests confirm that the water is safe to drink. Missouri American Water is hoping that will be Monday morning. Customers will again be contacted by phone.

More information can be found on Missouri American Water’s Facebook page.