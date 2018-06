× Michael Brown to be remebered at national moment of silence

(KPLR) – Michael Brown will be among those remembered Thursday night in a national “moment of silence.” Organizers say more than 30 national moment of silence events are scheduled across the country.

They say the peaceful vigils will honor the memory of Brown and others who have died in police shootings around the country.

In St. Louis the moment of silence will take place at 6:20 pm at the Gateway Arch.