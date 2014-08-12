Video: This is my Ferguson



ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson is making national headlines over the reaction to police killing 18-year-old Michael Brown. A YouTube user named “FergLove” wants to change that.

It starts with a few statements about the situation this week in the city. “The family of #MikeBrown deserves the peace they have asked for as we all seek truth and justice.”

“Instead, looters disrespect the family’s non-violent urges and overshadow a teen’s life lost.”

“The world is watching Ferguson, and we see images of terror and distrust.”

“We aren’t seeing there Ferguson community’s strong culture of creativity to better the lives of each other.

The video asks people to, “Share to show others who may be seeing Ferguson for the first time what this community really looks like. #thisismyferguson #fergstrong”