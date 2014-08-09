× Amnesty traffic and warrant program ends at 7 pm

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Time is running out fast for those still wanting to clear up outstanding traffic tickets, warrants, child support and misdemeanors. The St. Louis County amnesty program will end at 7 pm Saturday night.

The program offers an opportunity to get a clean slate and new court date without fear of arrest.

If want to participate in the program you need to go to the St. Louis Community College at Forest Park by 7 pm.

Violators simply have to pay $10 for vouchers for city, municipal, and county courts in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The vouchers along with a $100 bond will secure a new court date and have the offenses expunged.