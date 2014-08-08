Toddler brutally attacked by family dog; grandma loses fingertips during struggle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KTVI) - A 22-month-old girl is in critical condition after she was attacked by her family's dog. It happened at a St. Charles County home. The little girl is fighting for her life; her grandmother also seriously hurt as well.

The dog that attacked the child, an 80 pound pit bull mix, has already been euthanized. The attack happened Thursday night at a home on Essex Street in unincorporated St. Charles County. Authorities got the call around 6:45pm.

Investigators say the toddler's grandmother was babysitting the little girl and her two brothers, ages 5 and 8 years old. Authorities say the pit bull mix was normally kept in a room but it somehow got out just after the grandmother had finished feeding the little girl and put her down.

Investigators say grandma tried to get the dog to release the toddler but could not. She told the other kids to get out of the house. Several family members live in the home.

The other kids ran to a neighbor's house for help. That neighbor came back and stabbed the dog multiple times with a steak knife. The dog only released the bite after the stabbing.

The child was rushed to St. Joseph's Medical Center in St. Charles then transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children`s Medical Center. Investigators say the toddler was basically bit all over her body. The neck wound was the most serious.

The grandma lost two finger tips on each hand trying to get the dog off her granddaughter.

No charges are expected in the case. Authorities are calling what happened "a tragic accident."