Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - The Cardinals continue their World Series rematch with the Boston Red Sox, but that storyline takes a backseat to the Wednesday night pitching matchup.

Joe Kelly makes his Red Sox debut less than a week after being traded to Boston by the Cardinals. And Kelly takes on Shelby Miller the Cardinals right-hander.

The two pitchers were both drafted in 2009 and are best friends.

News 11's Zac Choate has more from Busch Stadium.