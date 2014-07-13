American Legion to host town hall for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Veterans will get the chance to voice their concerns over treatment at local Veteran’s facilities at a town hall Monday in downtown St. Louis.

The American Legion is sending members of its, "system worth saving" task force to hold the meeting.

It is in response to a recent internal investigation that showed long wait times for veterans seeking treatment from specialists.

The town hall meeting will be at 7:00 pm at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum on Chestnut Street.

A crisis center will also be open from July 15th through 18th at St. Louis University School of Law Clinic on Tucker.