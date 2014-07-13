American Legion to host town hall for veterans

Posted 6:39 pm, July 13, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Veterans will get the chance to voice their concerns over treatment at local Veteran’s facilities at a town hall Monday in downtown St. Louis.

The American Legion is sending members of its, "system worth saving" task force to hold the meeting.

It is in response to a recent internal investigation that showed long wait times for veterans seeking treatment from specialists.

The town hall meeting will be at 7:00 pm at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum on Chestnut Street.

A crisis center will also be open from July 15th through 18th at St. Louis University School of Law Clinic on Tucker.