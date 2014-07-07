Surveillance video reveals suspect at scene of South City murder

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) –  Police say a man was murdered on the 3400 block of Chippewa on Sunday afternoon.  According to the St. Louis Police Department the victim, a thirty-two-year-old black male, was shot in the head and chest.  He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After watching the surveillance video, police found a suspect standing outside of the crime scene. The suspect is a thirty-six-year-old black male, and police have taken him into custody during the ongoing investigation.