Loop Trolley project unanimously approved by University City

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – University City gives final approval to the loop trolley project. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the vote was unanimous. Construction on the 2.2 mile line from the Delmar Loop to Forest Park is set to begin later this summer. It will run between the U-City library and the Missouri History Museum. It is set to open in 2016.

The $43-million dollar project is being funded by a one cent sales tax in the trolley district, grants, tax credits, and private contributions.