Flooding may impact July 4 celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – So far the news has been pretty good this season along the Mississippi River from Grafton to Alton.

But there are flood warnings all along the river north of the St. Louis are, and celebration organizers and businesses owners are watching the river closely.

In Minnesota, winter snow melt has been followed by heavy spring rains. The state’s biggest amusement park in Shakopee, Minn., has been forced to shut down three of their most popular roller coasters because of flooding.

That water has been streaming south with flood warnings along the Mississippi River now extending all the way to Grafton, where the river is now close to a foot above flood stage and expected to crest about 3 feet above flood stage the middle of next week.

In Alton, the river is running about a foot below flood stage with a crest near flood stage forecast for next Wednesday.

Brett Stawar from the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau isn’t too concerned about the holiday celebrations.

“Everything is a go from that standpoint,” said Stawar. “We`ve been through some rough floods back through the years, and this is by far not measuring up to be one of those at this point. Certainly by July 3rd we anticipate all the flood waters to be very manageable and not impacting the show at all.”

Officials up in Grafton do not expect any impact from the river on their Independence Day celebrations either.

One of the biggest recent early July floods was back in 2008 when the river reached its fifth highest crest on record just over 30 feet, 10 feet higher than where it is right now.