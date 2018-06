× Larry Conners back on the airwaves in St. Louis with 550 KTRS

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – After more than thirty years on the St. Louis airwaves, popular television anchor Larry Conners is back. He has a new job as a night time host on KTRS 550 Radio. He joins Randi Naughton to talk about his return.

For more information you can: Facebook Larry Connors or follow him on Twitter @LarryConnersUSA

