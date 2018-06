ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – One of the brothers featured in a series of classic St. Louis commercials has died.

Harry Slyman Junior starred with his brother Bob in a series of commercials for their appliance store, in the 70’s and 80’s. their slogan was, “Try us, you’ll like us.”

Harry later turned to politics nd served two years as mayor of Lake St. Louis. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Wednesday’s funeral will be private.

Harry Slyman Junior was 79.