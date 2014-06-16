× United States downs Ghana 2-1 in World Cup on Brooks’ goal

(CNN) — Substitute John Brooks’ headed goal four minutes from time gave the United States a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ghana in a Group G opening round World Cup match Monday.

Brooks scored on a corner kick just four minutes after Andre Ayew of Ghana equalized the game by giving Ghana the goal that had eluded their grasp much of the night.

Clint Dempsey had given the United States a 1-0 lead with the quickest goal ever for the United States in a World Cup match. He netted just 30 seconds into the match, breaking into the penalty area and striking home a left-footed shot past a sprawling Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey.

By Steve Almasy