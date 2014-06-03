Belleville woman accused of faking cancer to scam $7,000 in donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A woman that the Belleville community rallied around, during what she claimed was her battle with cancer, is not sick at all. In fact, it appears she was clinging on to another cancer patient's massive support system, in an effort to make a buck.

A mother of five, battling stage four cancer, trying to make ends meet. It's the kind of story that makes you want to help, right? Many did.

Kathy Carron's niece was one of the biggest helpers to the unidentified woman in this case. Chris Allsup was a breast cancer patient who died in January. In her final days Chris was there for this woman who now appears to have been a fraud.

The woman raised over $7,000 for her cancer treatment online and more at fundraisers around the community. But, some became suspicious of her story and contacted Belleville police. Cops investigated for a month and now have the woman in custody. They say she does not have cancer at all, and charges could be filed as early as Wednesday.

Carron, who made a donation to the woman's fund herself, finds the whole thing overwhelming for herself, and her other niece. Chris' twin sister who continued helping the woman, organizing fundraisers, even after her twin had died.