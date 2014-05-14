Woman accused of running a strip club in home makes first court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) - A north county woman appeared in court Wednesday to face a charge of promoting prostitution.

Carmen Fluker pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of promoting prostitution.

Police say Fluker, also known as "Luscious", ran a brothel and strip club out of a Ferguson home for nearly three years.

St. Louis County Police raided that home on Warfield Avenue last month and finding 30 people in the home, including a 15-year-old girl.

At the time, Fluker said she was hosting a bachelorette party and that the home housed offices for a non-profit entertainment charity that gave profits to needy families.

Fluker was also involved in a 2011 raid at a home in Bel-Ridge where 30 people were also arrested.