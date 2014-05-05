× Ramp closing from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – You’re going to need a new route if you use the Poplar Street Bridge to commute from Illinois to downtown St. Louis. Starting in the middle of May, MoDOT will be closing both the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut, as well as the ramp from northbound I-55 to Walnut for a year.

MoDOT says drivers need to think about their routes now because this could be a substantial driving delay.

More information: MoDOT.org