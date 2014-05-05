Ramp closing from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to downtown St. Louis

Posted 4:38 pm, May 5, 2014, by , Updated at 04:14PM, May 5, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Screenshot_6

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – You’re going to need a new route if you use the Poplar Street Bridge to commute from Illinois to downtown St. Louis. Starting in the middle of May, MoDOT will be closing both the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut, as well as the ramp from northbound I-55 to Walnut for a year.

MoDOT says drivers need to think about their routes now because this could be a substantial driving delay.

More information: MoDOT.org