ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Actor Hugh Jackman was in St. Louis to be a part of the WWE’s Monday Night RAW at the Scottrade Center. He stopped by Pappy’s Smokehouse to pick up some food. He signed a menu, “And I thought Aussies could BBQ!!! AWESOME”

Pappy’s has some of the tastiest ribs in the nation according to USA Today.