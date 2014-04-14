Metro East to get $5M for trail upgrades

ST. CLAIR CO, IL (KPLR) - The metro-east is getting nearly five million dollars to upgrade pedestrian and bike trails. Some of the improvements include a bike trail near Scott Air Force Base and a bigger path for cyclists and walkers on the Illini bike trail that links O'Fallon and Shiloh.