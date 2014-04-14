ST. CLAIR CO, IL (KPLR) - The metro-east is getting nearly five million dollars to upgrade pedestrian and bike trails. Some of the improvements include a bike trail near Scott Air Force Base and a bigger path for cyclists and walkers on the Illini bike trail that links O'Fallon and Shiloh.
Metro East to get $5M for trail upgrades
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
