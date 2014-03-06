Lewis and Clark statue moving to higher ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - More than 200 years after Lewis and Clark made their historic journey, they are on the move again.

The statue of the explorers and their dog called, "The Captain's Return" will be moved from the St. Louis Riverfront to higher ground.

The donors who paid for the statue and dedicated it in 2006 are not happy with the amount of time it spends under water. The new location is not set.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it could be moved along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard or maybe near the History Museum in Forest Park.

The move was supposed to happen in January, but the unusually cold weather has delayed the move.