Christina Aguilera pregnant with second child

By Breeanna Hare

CNN

(CNN) — It seems Christina Aguilera needs to plan for a wedding and a baby.

A week after the singer and “The Voice” coach revealed that she’s engaged to boyfriend Matt Rutler, multiple reports suggest that they’re also expecting their first child together.

Aguilera, 33, and Rutler, 29, have been dating since 2010, following Aguilera’s breakup with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. The powerhouse vocalist welcomed her 6-year-old son, Max, with Bratman in 2008.

Although Aguilera was eager to share news of her engagement — she posted a photo of her sparkling ring on Twitter on February 14 — she has yet to say a peep about the pregnancy reports.

It appears someone close to the star is talking, though: People magazine quotes an insider who says that Aguilera and Rutler are “very much in love and are really excited to take this next step.”

At least the singer will have some downtime to adjust to her latest life changes: While she’s a regular on “The Voice,” she’s taking off season 6, which premieres on February 24, as singer Shakira takes her place.