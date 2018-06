This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Brian Williams raps “Rapper’s Delight” (KTVI) – Brian Williams is at it again! Well, at least this composite video is showing his funny side with a version of Sugar Hill Gang’s 1979 classic “Rapper’s Delight” aired on the Tonight Show Wednesday night. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email