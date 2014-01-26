× ESPN report: Mizzou failed to investigate sexual assault

(KPLR)- The University of Missouri is responding after an ESPN Outside The Lines report that stated that the university failed to investigate the alleged 2010 rape of an Mizzou swimmer by one or more football players. The alleged victim, Sasha Menu Courey, committed suicide in 2011, a year and a half after the incident took place.

Read and watch the full ESPN Outside the Lines story here.

In a news release Sunday, Mizzou stated “After review of this new information which was previously unavailable to MU, it was determined that the alleged assault occurred off campus, and therefore lies within the jurisdiction of CPD [Columbia Police department]. The university will assist CPD in any way possible as they conduct their investigation.”

The release goes on to say that the Office Student Conduct issued a letter to Menu Courey’s parents on January 28, 2013 asking if they wanted an investigation, but claims her parents did not respond. The university plans no further comment at this time.

Read the full MU news release here.