EAST ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – There's a benefit concert being held Saturday night in East St. Louis, for 28-year-old Gabriel Loving. He was killed in a head on collision, while riding his scooter back on November 10th.

Gabriel is the brother of former American Idol contestant Deandre Perryman.

Deandre is headlined tonight's benefit, along with several other local musicians to raise money to help Gabriel's wife and kids.