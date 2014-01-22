Roads will close to clear train derailment in south St. Louis

Posted 8:30 am, January 22, 2014, by , Updated at 09:03AM, January 22, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis police will close several streets while crews try to clear a train derailment in south St. Louis.

Several cars jumped the tracks on a trestle near Interstate 44 and Wellington Road near the rail yard in the Ellendale neighborhood.

St. Louis police will close the roadway at Ellendale and Wellington and at Wabash and Tholozon in both directions.

The closure could last from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.   Railroad recovery crash teams are on the scene surveying the damage and have moved equipment into the area to help get the train cars back on the tracks.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline

2 comments

Comments are closed.