Mardi Gras season kicks-off Monday night

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The bitter cold temperatures won’t stop dozens from celebrating 12th night to kick-off Mardi Gras.

The grand parade is not until March first, but Monday night the board will vote on whether to have this year’s parade.

However, the dangerous temperatures are changing the party plans that will follow.

There will be no outside event at Soulard Market and a shortened two-block procession up Russell

For more information on 2014 Mardi Gras events. click here.