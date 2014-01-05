Don’t forget about your pets needs in cold weather

Milo lives for the snow.

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Temperatures in the St. Louis region are expected to dip as low as minus 8 degrees Sunday, and Monday night. The Humane Society has issued some cold weather safety tips for pets and animals in the outdoors:

  • Bring your pets indoors
  • If a pet or animal has to stay outdoors, make sure they have a shelter lined insulation, and is facing south, away from the wind
  • Try to keep pets and animals away from antifreeze, as it smells and taste sweet to them
  • Dry off your pets and animals when you bring them indoors
  • Provide plenty of food and water
  • Keep pets and animals away from fireplaces and space heaters
  • Groom your pets and animals