Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, IL. (KPLR) - The Major Case Squad has made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old Allen Templeton in Cahokia, this past Monday.

Police say they have in custody 23-year-old Henry Davis of St. Louis, whose been charged with first degree murder. Authorities say a second person on interest is being questioned, in connection to the homicide.

