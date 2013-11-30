Fatal accident kills 1, injures 4 in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – One person is dead, and 4 others are injured in a collision between an SUV and passenger car in north St. Louis at Page and Pendelton around 3 pm.

Police say the driver of the SUV was traveling west on Page, lost control and swerved into the path of a Ford Taurus. The force of the crash rolled the SUV onto the drivers side.

The driver of SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but the front passenger, 38-year-old Wilson Brown was killed in the accident. A rear passenger was also transported to a hospital.

Three people from the Tarus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

