Missouri high school scientists earn top prize at competition

(KTVI) On Saturday night, two Missouri teens were named National Finalists in the Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology, the nation’s premier research competition for high school students.

Aaron Argyres, a senior at Clayton High School, and Mingu Kim, a senior at Hickman High School in Columbia, MO are named National Finalists in the Siemens Competition in Math, Science & Technology

Aaron Argyres, a senior at Clayton High School in Clayton, MO, and Mingu Kim, a senior at David H. Hickman High School in Columbia, MO, won the team category for their project on the development of a new method for bone regenerative therapy. The two will share a $6,000 scholarship.

The title of their work is a mouthful, “Increasing the Proliferation Rate and Inducing Osteogenic Differentiation of Dental Pulp Stem Cells with Graphene/Poly (4-vinylpyridine) Composite Substrates”. But Argyres’ and Kim’s discovery could be used for bone regenerative therapy, where plastics can be bioengineered into places where adult dental pulp stem cells can grow.

The students presented their research to a panel of judges at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Next, they are invited to present their work at the National Finals in Washington, D.C., December 7-10, where $500,000 in scholarships will be awarded.