Morning fog may have caused accidents on area highways

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened about an hour after a multi-vehicle accident in the depressed section shut the highway down.

St. Louis fire officials say between 10 and 15 vehicles were involved in the crash, but amazingly, there was only one minor injury.

An 18-wheeler truck was involved in the crash. Several cars were heavily damaged. It is unclear how the accident occurred, but the heavy morning fog may be a factor.

Police and fire crews made quick work of the accident, getting the cars cleared from the highway quickly.

Accidents were reported on just about every highway in the St. Louis area Wednesday morning.

