Chinese Tailgate Cooking

(KPLR) – When you think of tail-gating, you probably don't immediately think of five-spice roast chicken drumsticks, sweet and sour pork sliders and sweet mango spring rolls. Cooking Channel's Ching-He Wong does and she spoke with Christine Buck about taking a new twist on tail-gating.

She has a new show on the Cooking Channel called Restaurant Redemption that debuts next week where she travels the country to help owners of struggling Asian restaurants revitalize.

Five Spice Roast Chicken Drumsticks

http://www.cookingchanneltv.com/recipes/ching-he-huang/five-spice-roast-chicken-drumsticks.html



Sweet and Sour Pork Sliders

http://www.cookingchanneltv.com/recipes/ching-he-huang/sweet-and-sour-pork-sliders0.html



Sweet Mango Spring Rolls

http://www.cookingchanneltv.com/recipes/ching-he-huang/sweet-mango-spring-rolls.html