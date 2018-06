Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – Don’t have a ticket for Thursday’s first game of the NLDS between the Cardinals and Pirates?

Well, a local theatre chain is stepping up to the plate to offer away to see the game on the big screen.

Wehrenberg theaters will air the playoff games at the Ronnies 20 location on south Lindbergh and at its St. Charles 18" location on First Capitol Drive.

Admission is free.

Both theaters will also offer concession specials.