(KTVI) - Sounds to crazy to believe, but it's true: a man in China has a nose growing on his forehead.

Doctors are growing the new nose after the man was in a car accident and his nose was ripped off. Surgeons tried to reattach the nose, but infection set in, making it impossible.

The nose is grown by placing a skin tissue expander onto the forehead. The surgeons say the new nose is in good shape after nine months of growth and the transplant surgery could be performed soon.