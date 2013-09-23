FBI investigating if a Kansas City man is involved in Kenyan mall attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – The FBI is apparently looking into claims by the terrorist group that American citizens were involved in the attack, one allegedly from Kansas City.

Before its twitter account was suspended, the Al-shabaab terrorists group issued a list of the names of nine people it said were among the attackers. It said three were from the United States, two from Somalia and one each from Canada, Finland, Kenya and the United Kingdom.

U.S. officials say they don't have any confirmation of Americans having been involved in the attack. CNN reports intelligence analysts are poring over electronic intercepts in an effort to verify or knock down the terror group's claims. The FBI also was looking into the claims but has not yet confirmed them.

Al-shabaab said one the gunmen was 27 year old MustafeNnoorudin of the Kansas City area.

Our sister station in Kansas City said it couldn't find a person by that name using public records.

The president of the Somali Bantu Foundation in Kansas City says their organization hasn't heard of that person nor do they know anyone by that name.



Federal officials and Somali-American leaders in Minneapolis have reported that Al-shabaab has recruited young men there to go to Africa to fight.

