Sofia Vergara is still the highest-earning TV actress

For the second year in a row, Sofia Vergara tops Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-earning actress on primetime TV.

The “Modern Family” star made an estimated $30 million between June 2012 to June 2013, and while all of that didn’t come from TV — Forbes notes that Vergara is “the reigning queen of celebrity endorsement deals” — it nonetheless places her in a separate league from the other ladies of primetime.

For example, Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” is tied for second place with “Law & Order: SVU’s” Mariska Hargitay — and their estimated earnings are $11 million each over the past year.

Tina Fey, whose hit “30 Rock” ended this year, made roughly $10 million in the past year, as did reality TV star-turned-talk show host Bethenny Frankel.

Interestingly enough, the ever-present Kardashian Three — Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — arrive at No. 5 on Forbes’ list, with their various endorsements and TV shows adding up to about $10 million each.

To calculate the worth of each TV star’s bank account, Forbes speaks with managers, agents, and other industry insiders to get an idea of how much each actress is earning in upfront pay, residuals, endorsements and advertising deals.

By Breeanna Hare