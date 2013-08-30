The Little Free Library Movement Comes To Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVETTE, MISSOURI ( KPLR)- OLIVETTE, MISSOURI ( KTVI)- It looks like a miniature one room schoolhouse , with a sign underneath that reads " Little Free Library". It's main mission is to promote literacy and bring the community together. A local Olivette family continues to give back in the community . They've created a convenient library that's free.



The family says the concept is simple, take a book, leave a book. There are no due dates , no late fees or library cards required the doors are open everyday of the week. Anyone can walk into their yard open the door of the school house and take a book home. "Yes, I love to read," explained Parris King-Levine.

"Books are great we want everyone reading books," added Katherine King. "Words do not describe this experience! We have gotten the pleasure of seeing smiles on young people's faces, mothers and fathers sharing reading to their children, and most of all, our community embrace this Little Free Library.

Little Free Libraries are a community movement in the United State and worldwide that offers books in small containers to members of the local community. As of February 2013, all 50 states and 40 countries worldwide have been involved in the literary program. Libraries have been donated to rural areas that have no libraries of their own, or that have been ravaged by disasters. Each Library is uniquely built incorporating materials from the community it is located in.

To learn more about Little Free Library, visit their website :<a href="http://www.littlefreelibrary.org/http://" title="Little Free Library"> http://www.littlefreelibrary.org/

Or email kafrienk@yahoo.com